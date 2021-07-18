Fakespot, an app that analyzes Amazon reviews to determine which ones are fake, is no longer available for iOS. Amazon has successfully convinced Apple to remove Fakespot from the App Store. Amazon claimed that the application provides misleading information and creates potential security vulnerabilities. The e-commerce giant also said that the app inaccurately detects bad sellers and fake write-ups on its store.

Amazon convinced Apple to Remove Review Analyzer Fakespot from the App Store

Fakespot CEO Saoud Khalifah said

“It’s a consumer right to know when you’re reading a fake review if you’re getting a counterfeit if you’re getting a product that is fraudulent that is going to harm you. This system is broken.”

Amazon said in a statement:

“Amazon works hard to build a shopping experience that delights customers, and a selling experience that empowers brands and sellers to build and grow their business. The app in question provides customers with misleading information about our sellers and their products, harms our sellers’ businesses, and creates potential security risks. We appreciate Apple’s review of this app against its Appstore guidelines.”

Fakespot claimed that the app uses artificial intelligence. The more data that flows into the system, the better the system gets at detecting fakes. But Amazon said it reviewed products Fakespot rated as untrustworthy and found it was incorrect 80% of the time.

Here is what Apple said about this issue,