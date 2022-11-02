Amazon Music has expanded its range of music and podcast offerings for Prime members. The service will now offer access to a full catalogue of music in shuffle mode. Amazon Prime members will now be able to listen to more than 100 million songs ad-free. Previously, the company offered only 2 million songs. Not only this, but Prime members will now be able to listen to ad-free top podcasts.

Amazon Expands Music to 100 Million Songs for Prime Subscribers

The company further reveals that it is making the most ad-free top podcasts available on-demand.” Prime members will be able to listen to shows from CNN, NPR, ESPN and The New York Times, as well as premium podcasts and a range of new, Amazon-exclusive podcasts such as Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories.

Amazon also introduced new features to the Amazon Music app including Podcast Previews. The feature will make discovering new podcasts easier. Amazon Prime members will get all the new features and content as part of the membership.

However, Amazon also increased the price of Prime from $99 to $119 earlier this year. The company said it will offer additional benefits and perks through its premium Amazon Music Unlimited plan, which costs $90 a year and also includes “a growing catalogue of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio.”

