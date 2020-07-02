Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google to testify in Congress

Amazon Inc CEOs, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc , and Google will give testimony to questions related to their broad regulatory investigation of Big Tech before Congress later this month. Kara Swisher first announced the preparations, until a House Judiciary Committee spokesman clarified the preparations to The New York Times. Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet / Google.

In a televised briefing on the corporate activities of their firms, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook are set to face a barrage of crucial queries from lawmakers as the subcommittee tries to build a argument for stricter antitrust regulation of tech corporations.

The July hearing report represents a major move in the investigation of the House Judiciary Antitrust panel reviewing multiple possible abuses by any of the four firms. The discussion focused on Google’s control of the ad market, but for Facebook its acquisitions were the focus. Apple ‘s policies on the App Store have been the brunt of its antitrust scrutiny, while Amazon’s policies have been born.

Giant business firms are driving competition oversight. Facebook and Google all face regulatory enforcer antitrust investigations in nearly all 50 states. Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai have also appeared to the Senate, so it’s going to be the first time that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has. The precise date and structure — conducted in person or online — for the hearings is still unknown.

The Judiciary Committee’s antitrust investigation is not the only battle between big Tech companies in the United States. Beyond its antitrust investigation, the committee is also likely to ask about other vital issues at the companies, like hate speech on Facebook and Google’s YouTube division, as well as Amazon treatment of warehouse workers, The New York Times note.

Previously, we have seen that how Facebook CEO got trapped in crucial queries by the Congress leader and now looking forward to know the thought process of other big techs.