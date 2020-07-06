Amazon introduces ‘Watch Party’ and its like Netflix

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a new Watch Party app that allows users to stream TV shows and movies alongside friends on Prime Video.

The functionality is slowly being rolled out and is currently only available in the US, according to the company. The ‘Watch Party’ feature will accommodate up to 100 viewers in a single party, but each person must have a Prime subscription located in the USA.

The latest feature will be accessed for thousands of series, including originals and licensed shows and videos such as Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Big Sick, The Kids, Homecoming, and My Spy, as well as licensed series available for an Amazon Prime Video membership, according to Amazon.

The biggest downside right now is that there are still no movies and TV shows available for rent or lease that can be downloaded in Watch Party.

Watch Party is a private party that helps the host to bypass complete integrated replay controls and a chat option to converse with the other visitors so everyone can become part of the watching experience of the founder as long as they have a Prime account.