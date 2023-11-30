Amazon Launches its AI chatbot “Q” to Rival Chatgpt

The e-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new chatgpt rival called “Q.” The new AI chatbot released by Amazon is targeted at businesses.“Q” will be available only to Amazon’s AWS cloud computing customers and will be in direct competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft’s copilots.

Amazon Q will be able to perform a number of tasks, which include summarizing uploaded documents and answering questions about specific data sitting on a company’s servers. The chatbot will be available for $20 per month.

The CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, promoted Amazon Q as a safer version of an AI chatbot in which access to content will be more closely controlled. This was developed to give assurance to companies that have been put off by the technology’s tendency to remove incorrect or inappropriate answers. In a post, Andy said,

If a user doesn’t have permission to access certain data without Amazon Q, they can’t access it using Amazon Q either.

AWS CEO Andrew Selipsky said that cloud customers using Q will also be able to limit their chatbots to a limited and predetermined source of data.

Selipsky also made a subtle jab at Microsoft while showcasing the company’s latest AI advancements. For AI tasks, Microsoft, AWS’s biggest rival, depends on OpenAI, the company that faced an embarrassing round of events that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired after five days.

Selipsky stated that the tumult revealed that businesses are required to rely on multiple AI providers. “You need a real choice. The events of the past 10 days have made that very clear,” Selipsky said at the event in Las Vegas.

