Investor pressure is mounting on major technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to become more transparent about the environmental impact of their data centers. In particular, shareholders are asking these firms to disclose detailed, site-specific information about water usage and power consumption in data centers. This demand comes ahead of their upcoming annual investor meetings, where environmental accountability is expected to be a key topic.

Over a dozen investors have already filed formal resolutions urging these companies to provide clearer data. Their concern is not only about overall consumption but also about how individual data centers affect local communities. As data centers continue to expand rapidly, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), their demand for natural resources has grown significantly. According to recent estimates, North American data centers consumed nearly one trillion liters of water in 2025 alone, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Face Investor Pressure Over Water and Power Consumption in Data Centers

One of the key concerns raised by investors is the lack of transparency. While companies often release general sustainability reports, these documents usually provide aggregated data rather than details about specific locations. Investors argue that without site-level information, it is difficult to assess risks such as water shortages, energy strain, or environmental damage in particular regions. This level of detail is increasingly important as communities push back against large infrastructure projects that may impact their local environment.

The issue of water usage is especially critical. Data centers require large amounts of water for cooling systems that prevent servers from overheating. Although many companies have adopted more efficient technologies, such as closed-loop cooling systems, water consumption remains substantial. Moreover, a significant portion of water usage is indirect. Water is heavily used in the process of generating electricity that powers these facilities. Studies suggest that most of the water footprint of data centers actually occurs offsite, making the total impact even harder to measure.

Environmental groups and investment firms are also questioning whether these companies are meeting their climate goals. For example, Alphabet Inc. had previously committed to reducing its emissions and shifting to carbon-free energy sources by 2030. However, recent data indicate that emissions have increased rather than decreased, raising doubts about the effectiveness of current strategies.

In response, some companies have begun to acknowledge these concerns. Representatives from Amazon and Microsoft have stated that they are working to improve transparency and reduce environmental impact. They emphasize investments in efficiency, renewable energy, and water conservation. However, critics argue that these efforts are insufficient without consistent, detailed public reporting.

The broader context behind this issue is the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. As demand for cloud computing and AI services grows, companies are investing billions of dollars into new data centers. This expansion is putting pressure on local energy grids and water supplies, sometimes leading to delays or cancellations of planned projects. In some cases, community opposition has played a major role in halting developments.

Ultimately, the push for greater transparency reflects a larger shift in how investors evaluate companies. Financial performance is no longer the only priority; environmental and social impacts are becoming equally important. By demanding more detailed disclosures, investors hope to ensure that technological growth does not come at the expense of sustainability.

As annual meetings approach, the responses from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google will likely shape future standards for environmental reporting in the tech industry.