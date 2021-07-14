Amazon Offers End to End Encryption for Ring Doorbells
After a successful trial in U.S. Amazon will offer end-to-end encryption for Ring doorbells. It means the security and privacy of the videos is more. It means that only the smartphone on which the video is received will be able to view the files. The security feature end-to-end encryption is favored by privacy-focused messaging services such as WhatsApp.
But still some governments like UK are not in awe of this feature as it makes the law enforcement more difficult. The Amazon’s Ring developers while defending the Ring Doorbell said the UK police have limited access to the video as it depends on the Ring owners with whom they choose to share; but the globally, “applicable laws” may limit the availability of end-to-end encryption “in some areas”.
End-to-end encryption means that the tech giant will not be able to view it, or hand it over even though Ring video footage is stored on Amazon web servers. The Electronic Frontier Foundation asked Ring to consider making the change last year. They further added that “consumers’ choice to buy a camera cannot and should not be a way to launder mass surveillance and streamline digital racial profiling.
A cyber security expert from Surrey University Prof Alan Woodward said that whenever any information that’s sensitive or important, their transmitting is always wise to encrypt it, and many people are of the opinion that the area outside their house is private and so the Ring videos should be encrypted.
The Doorbell firm said that they have the mission to make “neighborhoods safer with the utmost privacy, security and user control”. New feature are added to the Ring Doorbell like the new security feature including the option of authenticator apps, that is another security log-in step, and Captcha images will also be added.
In 2018 Amazon bought the US firm Ring for a reported $1bn. In Seattle, however, Amazon faces legal action over a decision to open up a range of its products, including the Ring doorbell, to connect to each other using home owners’ broadband without consent – a scheme known as Sidewalk.
