Amazon Offers End to End Encryption for Ring Doorbells

After a successful trial in U.S. Amazon will offer end-to-end encryption for Ring doorbells. It means the security and privacy of the videos is more. It means that only the smartphone on which the video is received will be able to view the files. The security feature end-to-end encryption is favored by privacy-focused messaging services such as WhatsApp.

But still some governments like UK are not in awe of this feature as it makes the law enforcement more difficult. The Amazon’s Ring developers while defending the Ring Doorbell said the UK police have limited access to the video as it depends on the Ring owners with whom they choose to share; but the globally, “applicable laws” may limit the availability of end-to-end encryption “in some areas”.