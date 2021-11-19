Amazon Pakistan: What do you need to sell on Amazon

As we all know, Amazon is one of the world’s largest e-commerce corporation, with its founder, Jeff Bezos, also being one of the world’s wealthiest persons. The company has officially included to Amazon Pakistan in its seller list in May of 2021. This was, and continues to be, a big thing back then, and it is still a significant deal now.

Amazon operates in a number of countries around the world.

How to Sell on Amazon Pakistan?

Before entering the battle of the brands, Pakistani sellers must read and comprehend a lot of information about Amazon Marketplace.

Individuals and professionals can use Amazon’s various selling strategies. In Pakistan, it would be the same for sellers.

You can start selling with your Amazon customer account, or you can create a new Amazon seller account with your company email. Before you sign up, make sure you have the following items on hand:

Customer account on Amazon or a business email address

Credit card that can be charged

Identification from the government (identity verification protects sellers and customers)

Phone number for tax information

A bank account to which Amazon can send your sales revenue.

You’ll pay $0.99 each time you sell an item if you choose the Individual plan (as a commission).

Amazon has stated that no courier operator, including Pakistan Post, has been authorized or declared as an official delivery partner. “It is the seller’s responsibility and choice to discover and select delivery mode,” according to a Pakistan Post document.

How to buy from Amazon via third party in Pakistan

Although Amazon does not have a purchasing account in Pakistan, its product line is offered through third-party service providers.

First Step:

Wait for the server to redirect you after clicking on the Amazon Tab. The Amazon official store’s whole product range is displayed on the next page. Browse categories, choose things you like, and then place your order.

Second Step:

DO NOT COMPLETE THE CHECKOUT PROCESS. Simply copy the URLs of the products you’d want to buy and send them to [email protected] A virtual merchant will respond with a quote for your selection (s).

Visit the official Amazon site if you don’t want to go through the trouble of waiting an extra couple of weeks for your consignments to come from an Amazon-Integrated third-party.

Your products will be forwarded to Pakistan Customs for a re-check on custom taxes and taxable commodity branding as soon as they arrive.