Millions of Amazon Prime users are under attack. If you have a Prime account, you should be extra careful right now. Some users have already reported that they have faced numerous scam calls and emails in just the last month. Some already know how to handle these threats. But not everyone does. That’s why Amazon has sent out a warning to all its 220 million Prime customers. Amazon Prime wants everyone to stay alert, as scammers are becoming more active.

Pieter Arntz, a malware expert at Malwarebytes, reminded everyone on July 16 that scammers are pretending to be Amazon. They run fake Prime membership scams.

Amazon Prime Users Targeted By Scammers: How to Stay Secure

These scams happen through emails and phone calls. Davey Winder said he got two scam calls in one week. He only answered because he was sick in bed and waiting for a hospital call.

The scam calls said someone had bought an iPhone 13 using his account. But it was fake. The goal was to trick him into sharing his account details.

How Do These Scams Work?

Scammers send emails saying your Prime subscription fee will go up. They add a “cancel subscription” button in the email. If you click it, you could lose your Amazon login details.

Amazon says these fake emails can look very real. Sometimes they even have your personal information. This makes it easier for people to fall for the scam.

This is not a small problem. Security experts say more than 120,000 fake Amazon websites were made before Prime Day. These fake sites help scammers steal your data.

What Did Amazon Say?

Amazon sent warning emails on July 4. They said they know about fake Prime emails going around. They told customers to be careful and not to click on links they don’t trust.

If you get a call or email like this, stay calm. Never share your account password or any personal details. Amazon will never ask for that over the phone or in random emails.

How to Stay Secure?

Do not click suspicious links.

Do not share your login details with anyone.

If you get a strange email, report it to Amazon.

Always check the sender’s email address.

If you think you gave away your details by mistake, change your password right away. Also, enable two-step verification to make your account more secure.

Scammers are smart. But you can be smarter. Stay alert and keep your Prime account safe.