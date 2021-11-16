Amazon Prime is a paid membership program offered by Amazon that provides individuals with access to premium services that are otherwise inaccessible or available at a charge to other Amazon customers.

The Amazon Prime Video application is now accessible as a local macOS software on the Mac Appstore. Prime Video members who formerly used the TV streaming platform on their Macbook laptops may now utilize a separate desktop program, either for streaming or downloading material for later use.

Also Read: Vivo Y50t Launches with Powerful Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras

Amazon Prime Video Application is Now Available for MacBook

The Amazon Prime Video software for macOS has all of the typical features, like integrated Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay compatibility. It supports in-app transactions for paid and on-demand entertainment. This implies that users do not need to open a browser to make payments.

Other features of this application include constant monitoring of what subscribers are watching and where they are in a TV drama series or movie so that it can be watched on one device and then flawlessly proceeded on another, this means your Amazon Prime Video application will stay up to date with your browsing experiences elsewhere (say, on a Fire TV Stick or smart TV), and vice versa. AirPods Pro and AirPods Max both allow Spatial Audio.

Looking over the reactions to the new app, it is obvious that the majority of individuals who were using the program find the download and broadcast-quality choices to be useful.

Furthermore, the advent of an Amazon Video macOS desktop application distinguishes it from Netflix, which has yet to release a desktop application for Macbook in the very same spirit as its mobile/tablet apps for iPhone and iPad.

Amazon Prime Video for macOS is a free download from the Mac Appstore. It works with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. To see the video content material, an Amazon Prime membership is required.

You may be also interested in: Govt. yet to Stop Fixed Sales Taxes On Local Smartphone Manufacture