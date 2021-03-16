Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is one of the widely used platform these days. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, the userbase of these platforms has witnessed a sudden surge. In an effort to be on the top of the users’ list, both companies are trying their best to be user friendly and reliable platform by rolling out new features. This time Amazon prime has taken the lead by launching the Shuffle feature that let users shuffle episodes of the tv show.

Though it’s a great feature for movies lover however it has some limitations in terms of selected TV shows. The shuffle feature will show the episode off and a TV show that is selected by users and restricts the search within the same season and collection. It means unlike Facebook, it will not show a comedy movie in between the cartoon related videos.

Amazon Prime Video will now Let You Shuffle Episodes of TV Shows

This feature would be enjoyable for people who love to see old episodes and especially for children so that they do not deviate from the actual thing they are watching.

Android users will be the lucky ones to get this feature. Netflix is also testing a similar feature from late 2020 however unable to launch yet. However, the shuffle feature launched by Netflix is different as it shuffles through the entire Netflix catalogue just like Facebook. While currently, the feature is only available for Android users, the company has planned to rollout it for iOS, Fire TV, and Android TV as well.

