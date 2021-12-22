Amazon remains the top-selling smart speaker brand with 10.4 million shipments during the July-September period. According to data revealed by Strategy Analytics, Google came in second place with 8.1 million shipments for the period while Baidu is third with 5.4 million.

Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3

Alibaba managed a respectable 4.3 million shipments. Apple was the fastest grower, increasing its shipments by 92% compared to 2020 and reaching 4 million units. Xiaomi rounds out the top-six ranking with 2 million smart speaker shipments. A total of 39.3 million smart speakers were shipped through three quarters in 2021 which is a 10% increase compared to 2020.

Amazon holds over a quarter of the market with its 26.4% share. Whereas, Google is now standing at 20.5% which is up from 19.1% in Q3 2020. Baidu is the third leading brand by market share with 13.6%, Alibaba (10.8%), Apple (10.2%) and Xiaomi (5.1%) are next in line. Strategy Analytics named Google’s Nest Mini the best-selling smart speaker of 2021. Apple’s HomePod Mini and Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo Dot are the other top sellers.

On the other hand, Google has just discontinued its original Google Home Mini speaker. Now it’s time for Google to bring another innovation to the market if the company wants to be at the number one position.

