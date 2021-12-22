Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Dec 22, 2021
Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3

Amazon remains the top-selling smart speaker brand with 10.4 million shipments during the July-September period. According to data revealed by Strategy Analytics, Google came in second place with 8.1 million shipments for the period while Baidu is third with 5.4 million.

Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3

Alibaba managed a respectable 4.3 million shipments. Apple was the fastest grower, increasing its shipments by 92% compared to 2020 and reaching 4 million units. Xiaomi rounds out the top-six ranking with 2 million smart speaker shipments. A total of 39.3 million smart speakers were shipped through three quarters in 2021 which is a 10% increase compared to 2020.

Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3

Amazon holds over a quarter of the market with its 26.4% share. Whereas, Google is now standing at 20.5% which is up from 19.1% in Q3 2020. Baidu is the third leading brand by market share with 13.6%, Alibaba (10.8%), Apple (10.2%) and Xiaomi (5.1%) are next in line. Strategy Analytics named Google’s Nest Mini the best-selling smart speaker of 2021. Apple’s HomePod Mini and Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo Dot are the other top sellers.

On the other hand, Google has just discontinued its original Google Home Mini speaker. Now it’s time for Google to bring another innovation to the market if the company wants to be at the number one position.

Check Also: Google Discontinues the Google Home Mini

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Dec 22, 2021
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>