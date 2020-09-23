Recently, the world’s largest e-commerce store, Amazon announced the launch of a climate-friendly program to assist customers to shop for sustainable products, as a part of its dedication to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Amazon Rolls out Climate Friendly Program to Promote Sustainable Products

In a statement, the company said that consumers will now see 25,000+ products which range from grocery, beauty, style, beauty, and personal electronics using a ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ tag.

The Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Bezos said,

With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.

The firm announced in June that it would roll out the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion capital fund that would invest in firms across industries to help decrease the impact of climate change and promote sustainable development.

Amazon, that delivers about a staggering 10 billion items every year and has an extensive transportation and data center track due to which it had faced protests from climate activists and was under immense pressure from its employees to take action on climate change.

A year ago, Jeff Bezos had vowed to make Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040. It is the first major organization to announce such a goal along with the purchase of 100,000 electric delivery transports from US vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive LLC.

This is a good step by Amazon and it must be lauded because climate change is a very serious issue and if left untreated it would wreak havoc on mother nature. Therefore, all other major corporations should follow the footsteps of Amazon in dealing with climate change.

