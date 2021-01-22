Amazon Soon to Inaugurate COVID-19 Pop-up Clinic in Seattle

On Thursday, the e-commerce giant Amazon said that it will inaugurate a pop-up clinic in its Seattle headquarters. The main purpose of opening such a facility is to vaccinate around 2,000 eligible members of the public against the coronavirus on the initial day. The date of commencement is 24th January.

In a news conference with Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs Jay Carney announced the project and told that a company executive will be operating with Washington State’s Vaccine Command Center.

The Pop-up clinic will be hosted in cooperation with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. This development came a day after Reuters reported that the e-commerce giant has sent a letter to the Biden administration that offered to help with the US’ efforts concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the United States only allows people aged 65 or older along with people aged 50 or older living in a multi-generational household to get vaccinated. It has yet to permit doses for the vaccination of warehouse workers, such as Amazon’s, Google’s, etc.

The company has more than 800,000 employees working for them in the US and more than 18,000 US workers at Amazon had contracted the coronavirus as of September, thus underlying the vaccine’s importance in keeping its staff secure and warehouses operational.

This is a good demand made by Amazon as the workforce is largely at risk of contracting the virus. Other organizations should also follow the footsteps of Amazon and emphasize procuring vaccines for their employees.

