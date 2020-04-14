Recently, Amazon announced that it would hire 75,000 more individuals for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps Americans barred in their homes. Due to this, the demand for online orders saw a steep spike.

As buyers are clearing shelves in the panic of long-term quarantines or stock shortages, firms are racing to keep food and health commodities in stock and have workers on hand for in-store work or delivery.

Amazon to hire 75,000 people as online orders spike during lockdowns

The e-commerce giant, Amazon faces the intimidating task of hiring more people even as calls increase for it to shut facilities. Amazon which has reported coronavirus cases among warehouse staff and faced a number of illustrations told it would take out temperature checks and provide face masks for staff at all of its European and US warehouses.

Check out? 15 Best Custom ROMs for Android in 2020

Even few elected officials have asked the company to close warehouses. But with unemployment rates touching record levels, Amazon is seeming to fill the gap. To attract new employees, the company had told it would add another $2 to its minimum $15/hour to US workers’ wages through April.

Amazon told that it presumes to spend more than $500 million globally to increase salaries for workers during the coronavirus pandemic, growing from a previous estimate of $350 million.

The e-commerce giant said in a blog post, “We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,”.

Amazon’s headcount varies seasonally, recently topping for the holiday quarter at 798,000 full and part-time workers, before it announced the 100,000 jobs following the pandemic.