Amazon to Launch a Fashion Store with Algorithmic Recommendations

The eCommerce giant Amazon is always seen to be incorporating machine learning and AI in its different stores. This time around, the company is planning to open a fashion store where algorithmic recommendations would suggest what outfit would be the best for you. Furthermore, one of the corporate directors of Amazon also told about “a magic closet” in the fitting room.

Amazon’s First-Ever Apparel to be Launched with Algorithmic Recommendations

This is Amazon’s another business to grow its fashion business, as the company is going to open its first-ever fashion store this year, but with a tech twist. The managing director of Amazon Simoina Vasen said,

We wouldn’t do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could significantly improve the customer experience.

The planned ‘Amazon style’ shop would be located at a height of 30,000 square feet (2,787 sq meters) near Los Angeles and is smaller than the conventional department store. There are model items located on the racks, and customers can scan a code utilizing Amazon’s mobile application to choose the color and size they would prefer. Furthermore, in order to try any outfits, which are stored in the back, shoppers will have to enter a virtual queue for a fitting room which would be unlocked with their smartphone when ready. In this regard, Vasen said,

Inside, the dressing room is a personal space for you to continue shopping without ever having to leave. Each has a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that staff deliver to a secure, two-sided closet within minutes. It’s like a magic closet with seemingly endless selection.

Moreover, there would be touchscreens installed in the stores that would suggest items to shoppers as well. The company maintains a record of every product that a customer scans so its algorithms personalize clothing recommendations for the next. In addition to that, Shoppers will have the option to fill out a style survey as well. By the time any shopper arrives in a fitting room, the workers have already placed customers’ requested items there.

Check out? Amazon Remains Top-Selling Smart Speaker Brand in Q3