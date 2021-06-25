Recently, we have witnessed a number of companies are getting interested in acquiring podcast platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, etc. However, Amazon Music seems to be the most serious about its podcast endeavors. In a recent announcement, the company has told that it is going to acquire Art19 that is a major podcast hosting and monetization platform. However, the company didn’t provide any details about the sum of money in which it purchased the podcast platform.

Amazon to Purchase Art19, a Podcast Hosting & Monetization Platform

This implies that the company will indulge in hosting podcasters’ shows along with selling advertisements against them. It is because Art19 runs an ad marketplace that emphasizes and inserts ads into programming. One of the spokesperson from Amazon told that no feature will immediately change on the Art19 podcast platform.

This is a significant development for Amazon as it intends to make its presence felt in the podcasting world. Amazon Music began to offer podcasts in September 2020. Since that time, Amazon Music has acquired Wondery, one of the last independent podcast networks. On the other, the acquisition of Art19 renders it a fuller role in the podcast industry. Now Amazon can host these podcasts and sell ads against them. This will provide the company with even more data regarding what’s happening both inside and outside its application.

We’ve witnessed a similar trajectory with Spotify. The company initiated the process by making content-based acquisitions, such as Gimlet Media and Parcast, but then acquired Megaphone, which is a competitor of the Art 19 podcast platform. So we can see that Amazon is following the same path.

