Amazon Twitch Prime is Rebranded as Prime Gaming to Broaden Audience

Amazon is rebranding ts live streaming platform Twitch Prime with many improvements and perks for users. So from now on Twitch Prime will be called Prime Gaming. Though the company has changed the name, it will offer the same benefits that were offered when users used to sign up for Twitch Prime. These benefits include exclusive in-game content, free games that you can keep forever, and a free monthly Twitch subscription you can drop on a favorite streamer.

The new name logically blends well with what actually this platform is for. Whereas the platform also offers some digital content with Amazon Prime Subscription including Prime Video for streaming movies and TV shows and Prime Reading for ebooks, digital magazines, and more.

Amazon Twitch Prime is Rebranded as Prime Gaming

The new name ‘Prime Gaming’ given to the platform is yet another signal of Amazon’s continued commitment to gaming. Amazon has a game development platform called Amazon Games apart from owning Twitch. The year remained hard due to the coronavirus pandemic for all the companies out there, but Amazon managed to launch Crucible game in May which is a mixture of mobile online battle arenas and hero shooters. However, the company had to return to closed beta as this game needed more refinement.

Open-world MMQ New World was delayed, as it was to be launched on August 25th but now will launch somewhere in Spring 2021. Pac Man that is played directly inside Twitch was planned to launch in June, but the company is not able to make to available till now.

Amazon is also planning to launch its own cloud gaming services which further confirms its affiliation with the gaming industry. So let’s wait for it and till then enjoy the perks offered by the company under its new name.

