Amazon Web Services Are Not Being Disrupted

With regards to the disruption in Amazon Web Services reportedly faced by some users recently, the impression being created on social media that it was due to the PUBG ban is wrong and baseless.

The ban on PUBG is in place since 10th July whereas Amazon web service users faced issues reportedly on 23rd July. Complaints received by operators from AWS users also show that they experienced intermittent accessibility issues and not complete blocking of AWS IPs or services. Furthermore, this phenomenon was not specific to Pakistan only but users in other countries including United States also experienced similar issues.

PTA has already clarified the matter through its social media accounts as well when this trend was first seen on social media.

Currently, PTA is not doing any VPN blocking and the apprehensions are unfounded. In terms of VPN registration, the requirements are tailored around users working from home either for a local or a foreign company. Users can get their VPNs registered without having a static IP on their end. To facilitate the public, PTA has already clarified VPN registration process / requirements on its official website and has also engaged on Industry forums to create awareness. On Industry requests, online mechanism for VPN registration is also being launched.