Sit-in has been called at about six working sites of Amazon in Germany. The reason for this protest is the safety and security of the workers after some individuals at logistics centers tested positive for COVID-19, a labor union Verdi told the news agency.

Amazon’s Staff Calls For Protest Over COVID-19 Infections

Recently, the Verdi informed that the protest would last at least 2 days long. The motto of the strike would be ‘Good and healthy work’, to condemn what it called a lack of transparency by the e-commerce giant after workers tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the Verdi representative Orhan Akman stated that “We have information that at least 30 to 40 colleagues were infected.”

Amazon shares a long history of troubles with the unions of Germany. Major concerns are better salary and good conditions for logistics workers. Therefore, Amazon has been facing strikes in Germany since 2013.

Furthermore, Verdi informed that the protests will hit the company sites in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Werne, and Koblenz. According to the union, Amazon prefers profit over the safety of its workers. However, in a statement, the e-commerce giant denied the allegations and announced that as of the month of June it had invested $4 billion on measures to protect its global workforce and clients from the threat of coronavirus infections.

Besides, Germany is the second biggest market of Amazon after the US. One of the spokesperson of the company told that Amazon has since February ordered 470 million hand disinfection bottles, 21 million pairs of gloves, 19 million masks and other face protection gear, and 39 million boxes of disinfectant wipes.

