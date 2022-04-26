Global Innovation Center (GIC) of China has been invited by the Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque to invest and take advantage of the welcoming policies devised by the Pakistani government for Chinese businessmen.

The Ambassador emphasized the ever-growing science and technology collaboration between Pakistan and China, according to China Economic Net (CEN). He also asked the Center to exploit the government of Pakistan’s measures and incentives to encourage investment in ICT, New Energy Vehicles, and new technologies in Pakistan, and he offered the Embassy’s full cooperation in this respect.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque Urges GIC to Utilize Pakistan’s Potential & Tap its Market

Earlier, the Center’s Director-General, Mr. Zhao Gang, paid a visit to Pakistani Ambassador Moin ul Haque at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing. Zhao informed the Ambassador about GIC and its intention to collaborate with Pakistan in science and technology, with an emphasis on business incubation, producing electricity storage devices, semi-conductors, and New Energy Vehicles.

He revealed that GIC was going to open an office in Pakistan as well as a China-Pakistan Trade, Energy, and Investment Center in its Shenzhen headquarters.

About GIC:

The Global Innovation Center was officially established in September 2015, focusing on 5 major areas: technology transfer, business incubator, science and technology park, innovation and entrepreneurship training, and fund investment. Five research institutes have been established so far: the New Energy Research Institute, the New Energy Automobile Research Institute, the Smart City Research Institute, the Taijian Health Research Institute, and the Intelligent Manufacturing Research Institute. The Global Innovation Center brings together global scientific and technology innovation resources, including technology, projects, talent, capital, and smart city pilot programs.

