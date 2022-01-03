Ambassador to UAE Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

The ambassador to United Arab Emirates Afzal Mahmood inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo. The projects included the tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure, and information technology sectors in four provinces and Azad Kashmir. These projects were displayed at the global forum under the Pakistan Pavilion. It showcases the immense potential in these sectors of the country.

Attendees at the Inauguration Ceremony:

The inauguration of Pakistan Pakistan was attended by a large number of visitors, investors, officials of numerous departments, lawmaker Muhammad Faheem Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director-General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud, and Trade Development of Pakistan Director General Rizwan Tariq.

Ambassador to UAE Inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion

The ambassador of Pakistan to UAE officially inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion by cutting the ribbon. Later, the official made a visit to the KP stalls which showcased traditional handicrafts, embroidered items, wood art, and Kalash culture. Furthermore, the envoy also met the artists and artisans.

A Huge Achievement for the country:

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Mahmood said that Pakistan’s participation in the Dubai Expo was a huge achievement for the country. He said that it would assist in boosting the tourism industry and will also attract investors to different sectors of the country.

KPCTA DG Kamran Afridi said that the province of KP was taking part in the Dubai Expo in line with the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to attract more tourists and investors to the province. Furthermore, the DG said,

We are going to display our tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a lot of more to the tourists and investors to visit these marvelous places and invest in the sector.

check out? PITB Showcases its Commendable Startups in the Business Conference Held at Dubai Expo