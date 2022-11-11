AMD Is Reportedly Working On “Zen 4” Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs

According to the latest reports, the SiSoftware database is now listing AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs. It clearly indicates that the red team is developing additional Zen 4 chips for customers. Let me tell you that only AMD’s “X” series SKUs have been launched so far in the Raphael “Zen 4” family. These components are actually targeted towards enthusiasts and competitive gamers, however, the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will inevitably receive Non-X components, exactly like all generations before them.

What We Know So Far About Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs

On a Sapphire 7D771 motherboard platform, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs were both present in the database. The point worth mentioning here is that Sapphire doesn’t produce any motherboards for the broad consumer market, however, they are heavily invested in the Embedded industry. Hence, this might be a device associated with that sector.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core processor with 16 threads. Moreover, it has 32 MB of L3 cache and 8 MB of L2 cache. The CPU will boast a TDP of 65W and a base frequency of 3.8 GHz. In the SiSoftware benchmark ranker’s “Processor Arithmetic” test, this Zen 4 CPU received 355.4 points.

On the other hand, Ryzen 5 7600 is a 6-core CPU with 12 threads, 6 MB of L2 cache, and 32 MB of L3 cache. In addition to that, it has a clock speed of 3.8 GHz. The CPU will also operate at the same 65W TDP, but its boost frequency will be a little lower. In the above-mentioned benchmark test, the chip received a score of 259.72 GOPS.

Both processors ultimately have significantly slower clock rates as compared to their “X” SKUs. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is clocked at 900 MHz which is lower than the AMD Ryzen 7 7700, respectively. The boost clock speeds between the X and Non-X chips will also vary significantly.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 will be a better option for gamers who want to get the most out of their PC’s power efficiency. In addition to that, these chips may lower the cost a little, aiding AMD in gaining greater market share for its AM5 platform. AMD is tipped to make these processors available for purchase early in 2023.

