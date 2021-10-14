Last week, a famous US-based multinational semiconductor company AMD informed a source that its chips are encountering performance issues in Windows 11. Now, with the pilot update of windows 11, the situation has got worse. According to a source, there is much higher latency, which implies that the chip performance will exacerbate further after the Windows 11 update went live the day before yesterday.

AMD’s CPU Performance Gets Worse After Windows 11 Pilot Update

As per the details, AMD and Microsoft detected problems with Windows 11 on AMD’s Ryzen processors. Windows 11 can cause L3 cache latency to triple, and also affecting the performance of processors by up to 15 percent in some particular games. In addition to that, there is another issue that affects AMD’s preferred core technology. The preferred core technology shifts threads over to the most efficient core on a processor. According to the company, this second glitch could affect performance on CPU-reliant tasks.

TechPowerUp which is a renowned tech platform measured the L3 cache latency on its Ryzen 7 2700X at around 10ns. However, with the advent of Windows 11, it reached 17ns. Furthermore, according to TechPowerUp,

This was made much worse with the October 12 ‘Patch Tuesday’ update, driving up the latency to 31.9ns.

That’s a huge jump, and the exact type of issue AMD warned about.

However, on the brighter side, solutions for both of the Ryzen problems are arriving before the end of the month. The L3 cache problem will probably be addressed next week by Microsoft While, the preferred core patch will be resolved by an AMD driver, which is expected to come later this month and will probablybe available on Windows Update.

