U.S. Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie A. Baker hosted a webinar, connecting 25 representatives from U.S. information and communication technology (ICT) firms with senior Pakistani government officials to explore commercial opportunities in Pakistan’s growing IT sector.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Zarar Hasham Khan, Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority Azfar Manzoor, and Project Director of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council Syed Hadi joined CDA Baker to discuss investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and partnership potential in Pakistan’s ICT sector.

American ICT Firms Engage Pakistani Officials on Digital Economy Opportunities

In her remarks, CDA Baker said, “The U.S. Mission in Pakistan is fostering strong economic ties between our nations.” She also added, “We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s IT sector, create new opportunities for American businesses, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.”

She reinforced that the U.S. Embassy and consulates are here to support American companies as they navigate the Pakistani market by connecting them with local partners and ensuring they have the resources and information needed to succeed. “We are committed to facilitating investment, promoting trade, and advocating for policies to improve the business environment,” she said.

The webinar highlighted growth opportunities in cloud computing, data centers, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence – important areas where U.S. companies offer proven expertise and innovation.

During the webinar, Pakistani officials outlined government initiatives to advance digital policies, expand broadband connectivity, promote technology parks, and support innovation through regulatory reforms and incentives.

CDA Baker also emphasized the timeliness of strengthening U.S.-Pakistan technology cooperation, saying, “This year in the United States, we are celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, which presents us with an opportunity to celebrate American innovation and leadership in the technology sector.” The technology sector exemplifies U.S. ingenuity and leadership, which the Freedom 250 celebration honors.

The webinar was also part of the Direct Line for American Businesses program, which provides U.S. businesses with direct access to foreign government officials and market experts, facilitating informed decision-making about international business opportunities. This is the third in a series of Direct Line calls CDA Baker and the U.S. Mission in Pakistan have led in the last year to foster trade and investment between the United States and Pakistan.