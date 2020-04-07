Government has appointed Amin Ul Haq as the new federal minister for Telecom. Amin Ul Haq s a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018. Previously Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had been serving the country at IT Minister from last 17 months whose MQM-P convener resignation as federal IT minister was also accepted. He has resigned because he did not saw any progress in Sindh which he called injustice and the reason for his resignation.

2) Mr Azam Sawati has been made Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Mr Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Mr Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor Resignation of Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique as Federal Minister has been accepted — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

PM Imran Khan has also replaced Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National Food Security.

Amin Ul Haq Appointed as the Federal Minister for Telecom

Telecom sector has witnessed bloom from a decade now. Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is working hard to uplift of country’s youth as 389,071 students have benefitted from different projects, workshops, training and startups under the Ministry of IT during the period from August 2018 to September 2019.

Let’s see how the IT and Telecom sector will perform under the leadership of the new federal minister of telecom.

