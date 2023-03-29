An AI Developer Creates A Hack To Replace Siri With ChatGPT Bot

Advertisement

Have you ever thought to replace Apple’s Siri with an AI? No! Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information that artificial intelligence developer Mckay Wrigley has recently created a simple way to replace Apple’s voice-activated assistant, Siri, with the ChatGPT chatbot using Apple’s built-in Shortcuts app. And guess what? The result is quite amazing !!!

Advertisement

An AI Developer Fired Siri Replacing it with ChatGPT ChatBot

Reports claim that Wrigley posted a link on Monday for free download on Twitter, along with a video (having more than 3 million views) showing how the chatbot shortcut works. Do you wanna know about it? The point worth mentioning here is that Apple Shortcuts is actually a visual, code-free app that allows non-technical users to automate tasks easily with a single tap or voice command. For instance, muting TikTok when the app opens.

The question that arises here is why would someone want to get rid of Siri, who has been with us since 2011. There is no doubt that ChatGPT, the brainchild of OpenAI will behave like Siri if it had a postgraduate education. We all know that the most recent GPT-4 update made its way to the public two weeks ago and since then the bot has been dazzling users with its flair for conversation, wit, and endless knowledge.

Advertisement

A few Commenters on Wrigley’s post started arguing regarding improving his little hack, speeding up the output, and rendering it as text rather than spoken. We all know that ChatGPT is going to conquer the world, so, it’ll be interesting to see whether more people use AI Bots instead of voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa.

Right now, the ChatGPT chatbot isn’t making any predictions. When it was asked whether it’s “better or smarter” than Siri, it replied:

“As an AI language model, it’s not entirely appropriate to compare ChatGPT to Apple’s Siri, as they serve various purposes and have unique features. While both are AI-powered virtual assistants, they have distinct focuses and strengths.” Advertisement

Also Read: Instagram Rival Lemon8 Hits The US App Store’s Top 10 – (phoneworld.com.pk)