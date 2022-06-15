An Entry-Level iPad to be Powered with A14 Chip

A rumor is making rounds about an entry level iPad. The entry-level cheaper iPad will be powered by an A14 bionic chip, support 5G and will have a USB-C connector.

The entry-level iPad are the most affordable iPads in their lineup with the price tag of $329. The design of the iPad is intentionally kept more like the older iPad models, with few modifications.

In this year’s entry-level iPad model Apple has worked on some significant upgrades. The 10th generation iPad is codenamed J272. It will be having a USB-C port rather than the Lightening. With the USB-C faster transfer speeds and even a wider variety of peripheral as compared to the Lightning connector. It will also be easy to connect to modern external displays like the Apple’s Studio Display

Furthermore it is said that the entry-level iPad will be having the Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air. The display size is expected to be between 10.5 to 10.9 inches. The A14 Bionic chip is said to power the iPad, its the same chip that powered the powerful iPad Air. So we can expect great performance from this 10th Gen cheaper iPad. It will also be having the compatibility with the 5G network for cellular models

No further details are given about it. But soon we will get more leaks and reports that we will share here.

