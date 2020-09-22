No doubt, LG’s phones are not such famous as compared to other brands. But it seems like LG is quite optimistic regarding its mobile phone division. The company kept on introducing new smartphones with entry-level specs. However now, An Entry-level LG W11 Gets Certified on Google Play Console. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

The phone has appeared with the codename Neo11LM. The phone will come with a Helio P22 chipset. Moreover, it will have an HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The aspect ratio of the phone will be 20:9. The image reveals a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone will come with 3GB RAM. Also, it will run Android 10 out of the box.

This is all the Google Play Console revealed about the phone. However, a phone with same model number has also appeared on FCC back in August. The FCC listing has revealed the phone will come with a 3,900 mAh battery.

Last month, LG has also unveiled an entry-level smartphone, K31. The phone has a P22 SoC. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has two cameras at the back – 13MP primary shooter with PDAF alongside a 5MP ultrawide. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The pricing of the phone is $150.

Keeping in mind the specs and price of K31, we can say that the upcoming phone will cost between $150-$200.