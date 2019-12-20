The Phoneworld team has conducted the interview session with Jason-Country Manager of Honor Pakistan. We asked various questions from Mr. Jason. He answered all our questions pointedly and patiently.

An Exclusive Interview of Jason-Country Manager of Honor Pakistan

Check out the detailed interview given below.

Q1: How do you ensure that the needs of your target audience are satisfied?

HONOR has announced its brand upgrade. This upgrade will ensure that we meet our young people’s evolving

needs and further work for constant growth. Not just with mobile phones. We have already launched globally our

IOT strategy that will bring the best technology and design elements of our smartphones to other smart products in the wellness and fitness arena, as well as in home entertainment. A good example is the HONOR band 5.

Q2: When can we expect an HONOR 5G smartphone?

5G technology has accelerated at a very rapid pace, a pace that we aim to keep up with. We are working on the

technology and aim to launch a device with 5G capability in the future. To give you a point of reference, last week

we launched in China the V30, HONOR’s first 5G phone and the best 5G solution for our market bracket. Outside of China, availability data is not confirmed yet. But we’re still excited about our core technology advancements.

Q3: What are the technical areas that HONOR will focus in 2019 / 2020?

We are looking forward to engaging with our target audience closely so that we are able to offer quality products

that fit our digital natives’ needs in the best way. We will expand our IOT environment to complement our user’s

lifestyle in different ways. HONOR has always worked to provide distinct and unique features in the market that can certainly be compared to any flagship phone on the shelf and we will stay focused with our goals.

Q4: How is HONOR’s technology different from that of Huawei?

Huawei and HONOR share Research & Development resources, but HONOR has its own product development team. Our product development team offers exclusive functionalities centred on the desires of current technology-centric consumers that are also the digital natives.

Q5: What is HONORs next launch?

We are very excited to launch HONOR 9X in December. As always, the team has given their best to provide the

finest to our users. We really hope that our new product is liked by the people of Pakistan as we work very hard and aim to fulfil the needs of customers within an affordable budget.

