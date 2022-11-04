An Official Image Confirms Realme 10 Design

Realme is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated handset Realme 10 very soon. Recently, the company posted an image of the Realme 10 that is tipped to come on November 9. Together with that, the official image also corroborated previous design leaks. Let’s have a look at Realme 10 design.

Realme 10 Design Confirmed Ahead of the launch

The all-new image of the handset gives us a glimpse of the Clash White color variant, boasting a 50MP primary camera. The point worth mentioning here is that the image doesn’t show us the Realme 10’s front, but thanks to its leaked renders, they revealed it will pack a punch-hole display. In addition to that, the renders also unveiled Realme 10 color options. The upcoming smartphone will have at least three color options. However, we still don’t know the marketing names of the other two yet.

The company hasn’t detailed the Realme 10’s specs sheet yet. However, Realme has already confirmed that the highly anticipated Realme 10 will come with the Helio G99 SoC. Together with that, it will boast 8GB RAM (+8GB virtual), and a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

Realme VP Mr. Madhav Sheth has confirmed in an interview the resolution of the primary camera and the selfie shooter will use a 16MP sensor. Moreover, Sheth revealed that a 5,000 mAh battery will keep the lights of Realme 10 on. Under the hood, it will have 33W charging supports well. The smartphone is all set to go official on November 6. Stay tuned to know more about the Realme 10 and Realme’s future plans.

