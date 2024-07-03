An Official-Looking Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Image Surfaces Online

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specs & Design

The leaked image reveals the back of the Mix Fold 4. It hints at a sleek look with fake leather. There may be other variants using glass, however, the company has not confirmed them yet. The image, labeled as a work in progress, hints that the final design might see some changes. It is quite clear from the above image that the Mix Fold 4 boasts four rear cameras, similar to its predecessor. However, it sports a differently arranged camera island.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power Mix Fold 4, ensuring top-tier performance. Remarkably, the phone will be under 10mm thick, making it the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It will also sport a 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 1/1.55″ sensor size, ensuring high-quality photos and videos.

The camera setup on the Mix Fold 4 is outstanding. In addition to the 50 MP main camera, it includes a 60 MP 1/2.8″ 2x telephoto lens with the OmniVision OV60A sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. This versatile camera array will cater to all your photography needs, from ultra-wide shots to detailed zoom images.

A massive 5,000 mAh battery will keep its lights on, ensuring long-lasting usage. According to recent certifications, the battery will support 67W wired charging, allowing quick and efficient recharging. This feature is important for users who use their phones throughout the day and need a fast charging solution. Additionally, the smartphone will boast an IPx8 rating for water resistance, offering protection against water damage. It makes the phone suitable for different environments and usage scenarios, improving its appeal to a broad audience.

Launch Timeline

Earlier rumors suggested that the Mix Fold 4 would launch alongside the Mix Flip, Xiaomi’s first entry into the other style of foldable phones, in the third quarter of this year. This quarter, which started on July 1 and ends on September 30, has sparked speculation about a possible July launch. However, there have been no official words regarding the exact launch date yet.