Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued the latest data regarding smartphone and data usage along with some updates of the Telecom sector. We can witness variations among different sectors but the trend mostly remained upward as more people stayed home because of the lockdown imposed by COVID-19 pandemic.

An Overview of Data Users, Mobile Phone Users and Telecom Industry in Pakistan By Jul-20

Total Number of 3G/4G users:

According to the PTA, the userbase of 3G and 4G in Pakistan reached 82.76 million by the end of the last quarter, in the month of July. Now if we compare it with the end of June, it stood at 81.14 million, therefore, registering an increase of 1.62 million which is staggering.

Total Number of Mobile Phone users:

The total number of mobile phone users in Pakistan has also seen an increase of 0.77 million. The userbase has reached 168.04 million by the end of July compared to 167.27 million by the end of June. In addition to that, Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration saw a steep rise rom 38.25 percent in June to 39.25 percent in July 2020.

The User Base of Jazz:

Now moving towards the telecom sector, Jazz’s total number of 3G users is 10.480 million by the end of July as compared to 10.817 million by the end of June, recording a decrease of 0.337 million. On the other hand, Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 19.062 million by the end of June to 19.982 million by the end of July 2020.

The User Base of Zong:

Zong 3G subscribers fell from 6.535 million by the end of June to 6.314 million by the end of July while the number of 4G users increased from 17.507 million by the end of June to 18.131 million by the end of July 2020.

The User Base of Telenor:

The number of 3G users of the Telenor network decreased from 6.943 million by the end of June to 6.790 million by the end of July. On the other hand, the number of 4G users jumped from 10.925 million by the end of June to 11.583 million by the end of July 2020.

The User Base of Ufone:

Ufone 3G users decreased from 5.469 million by end of June to 5.258 million by end of July. While the number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 3.881 million by the end of June to 4.221 million by the end of July 2020.

Teledensity:

Teledensity for cellular mobile witnessed an increase from 78.84 by the end of June to 79.81 percent in one month. The broadband subscribers increased from 83.17 million by the end of June 2020 to 84.82 million by the end of July 2020.

No of Complaints Received by PTA:

PTA received a total of 9735 complaints from telecom consumers on different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators and ISPs) as of July 2020. According to the authority, it was able to get 9587 complaints resolved i.e. 98 percent.

According to PTA data,

Zong stood first with 3235 complaints i.e. 37.64 percent of total complaints. Jazz occupied the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 2646. Telenor stood at third with 1543 i.e. 17.95 percent complaints were received against it. Ufone had 1140 complaints against its various services which make up 13.26 percent of the total CMO related complaints. PTA also received 202 complaints against basic telephony where 190 were addressed during July 2020. Further 929 complaints were received against ISPs where 864 were addressed.

