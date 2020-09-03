Android 10 (Go edition) Update is Hitting Nokia 2.1
Nokia 2.1 is getting the Android 10 (Go edition) Update. HMD Global has now started sending out this new software update. The first phase of the update rollout has already been started. The countries that will be covered in the first wave are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.
Today, 10% of the devices will receive the update in the above-mentioned countries while 50% of devices will receive the update by September 5. And the overall rollout will be completed by September 7. After completing its first phase, the company will start sending the update to the other regions of the World.
The software version it receives is that special iteration of Android 10 because this was a Go edition phone from its launch. You can check out its key features in the table.
|BODY
|Dimensions
|153.6 x 77.6 x 9.7 mm (6.05 x 3.06 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.5 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~70.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~267 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition), Android One
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm)
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 308
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|8GB 1GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, AF
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
|Talk time
|Up to 19 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 128 h
