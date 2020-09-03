Android 10 (Go edition) Update is Hitting Nokia 2.1

Nokia 2.1 is getting the Android 10 (Go edition) Update. HMD Global has now started sending out this new software update. The first phase of the update rollout has already been started. The countries that will be covered in the first wave are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Today, 10% of the devices will receive the update in the above-mentioned countries while 50% of devices will receive the update by September 5. And the overall rollout will be completed by September 7. After completing its first phase, the company will start sending the update to the other regions of the World.

The software version it receives is that special iteration of Android 10 because this was a Go edition phone from its launch. You can check out its key features in the table.

BODYDimensions153.6 x 77.6 x 9.7 mm (6.05 x 3.06 x 0.38 in)
Weight174 g (6.14 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.5 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~70.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~267 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORMOSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition), Android One
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm)
CPUQuad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUAdreno 308
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal8GB 1GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERASingle8 MP, AF
FeaturesLED flash
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, proximity
BATTERYTypeLi-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingCharging 10W
Talk timeUp to 19 h (3G)
Music playUp to 128 h

Zainab Saeed

