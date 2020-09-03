Android 10 (Go edition) Update is Hitting Nokia 2.1

Nokia 2.1 is getting the Android 10 (Go edition) Update. HMD Global has now started sending out this new software update. The first phase of the update rollout has already been started. The countries that will be covered in the first wave are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Today, 10% of the devices will receive the update in the above-mentioned countries while 50% of devices will receive the update by September 5. And the overall rollout will be completed by September 7. After completing its first phase, the company will start sending the update to the other regions of the World.

The software version it receives is that special iteration of Android 10 because this was a Go edition phone from its launch. You can check out its key features in the table.

BODY Dimensions 153.6 x 77.6 x 9.7 mm (6.05 x 3.06 x 0.38 in) Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~70.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~267 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

PLATFORM OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition), Android One Chipset Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) CPU Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 308

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 8GB 1GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 8 MP, AF Features LED flash Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W Talk time Up to 19 h (3G) Music play Up to 128 h

