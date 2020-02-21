Last year, the Galaxy A30 and A50s received the Android 10 and now the Galaxy A70 is also receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. Initially, the roll out of Android 10 for this device in Ukraine has started by Samsung. But company has confirmed that the other regions of the World will get the Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy A70 in the coming days.

Android 10 Hits the Samsung Galaxy A70 Device

The size of the update is 2.06GB when you download it. Once you complete the download, your phone will be ready to run Android 10 with Samsung’s own One UI 2.0 along with the February 2020 security patch level. In addition, Samsung is not issuing the outdated security updates like others.

Earlier, company was planning to release the update for A70 in April but it is good to see that Samsung has rolled it out a month before.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and a large Super AMOLED display. The phone also delivers good photography results with its triple rear cameras and offer a smooth performance.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Users can handle day-to-day tasks and gaming with ease in Galaxy A70 without the worry of heat up during intensive tasks.

