Samsung Galaxy M40 gets the big Android 10 update along with One UI 2.0. The update will take the space of 1.7GB in your device which is coming with the March security patch.

Android 10 Hits the Samsung Galaxy M40

The users of the device will get to experience all the standard Android 10 features such as new gesture navigation, improved privacy and notification management along with the new Digital Wellbeing. But this is the Core build of One UI 2.0 so it will lack some features like the built-in screen recorder. Soon the update will be available to more regions of the World in the coming weeks.

Some amazing features of Andriod 10 are:

A better sharing menu

Focus Mode

Quicker access to settings

A standard depth to a format

An improved files app

Overhauled permissions

Wi-Fi sharing via QR Codes

Gestures

Google Assistant handles

Hearing aids with streaming supports

security updates via Play Store

Wet-overheating USB Warnings

Some Key Features of Samsung Galaxy M40:

It is the medium-range phone with some high-end specs. It is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC which is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM and it is responsible for multitasking. The powerhouse is fueled by 3500 mAh battery. The phone has IPS LCD display screen with a high resolution.

