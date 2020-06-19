The nubia Red Magic 5G and Red Magic 5G lite are rocking the internet nowadays but the sub-brand of ZTE didn’t ignore its older devices either. The three years old nubia Red Magic 3 is finally receiving an update to Android 10, as well as the new OS iteration, comes with a brand new version of the OEM’s skin. It’s Redmagic 3.0, bump up from Redmagic 2.0.

Android 10 Update Hits Nubia Red Magic 3 Devices

Currently, the update is only available in China, but it will make the availability of the this update internationally soon. The new update is offering a new Game space, a new screen mirroring experience, and an enhanced Neo AI smart system. It also features PIP and split-screen multitasking optimizations, Dark Mode, new and smoother animations, and visual effects. Furthermore, you will also get to see a bevy of other changes (more than 80, in fact).

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is a gaming smartphone. The phone is not only running on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, but it also has liquid cooling along with an internal fan and shoulder buttons for gaming.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Pros:

Excellent performance

90Hz refresh rate

Useful shoulder trigger buttons

The internal fan cools the phone effectively

Stereo speakers

Nubia Red Magic 3 Cons:

Missing camera features

No video stabilization

