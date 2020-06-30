It has been observed these days that Xiaomi is busy with updates to the new MIUI 12. However, at the same time, the company is also not ignoring its older phones and bringing the Android 10 update to them. And now, Redmi 8 is the latest device that is receiving Android 10. Last October, the device launched with Android 9 Pie.

Android 10 Update is Hitting Redmi 8

The Redmi 8 is not going to touch the MIUI 12 with the Android 10 update but it is still on MIUI 11, version 11.0.1.0 QCNCNXM.

The update is coming with the June 2020 security patches, as well as the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Specs of Redmi 8:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2019, October 09 Status Available. Released 2019, October 12

BODY Dimensions 156.5 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm (6.16 x 2.97 x 0.37 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.22 inches, 96.6 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11 Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53) GPU Adreno 505

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

2 MP, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video [email protected]

