Android 10 Update is Hitting Redmi 8
It has been observed these days that Xiaomi is busy with updates to the new MIUI 12. However, at the same time, the company is also not ignoring its older phones and bringing the Android 10 update to them. And now, Redmi 8 is the latest device that is receiving Android 10. Last October, the device launched with Android 9 Pie.
The Redmi 8 is not going to touch the MIUI 12 with the Android 10 update but it is still on MIUI 11, version 11.0.1.0 QCNCNXM.
The update is coming with the June 2020 security patches, as well as the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements.
Specs of Redmi 8:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2019, October 09
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, October 12
|BODY
|Dimensions
|156.5 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm (6.16 x 2.97 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent coating
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.22 inches, 96.6 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
2 MP, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
