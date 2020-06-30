Android 10 Update is Hitting Redmi 8

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jun 30, 2020
1 minute read
Android 10 Update is Hitting Redmi 8

It has been observed these days that Xiaomi is busy with updates to the new MIUI 12. However, at the same time, the company is also not ignoring its older phones and bringing the Android 10 update to them. And now, Redmi 8 is the latest device that is receiving Android 10. Last October, the device launched with Android 9 Pie.

Android 10 Update is Hitting Redmi 8

The Redmi 8 is not going to touch the MIUI 12 with the Android 10 update but it is still on MIUI 11, version 11.0.1.0 QCNCNXM.

The update is coming with the June 2020 security patches, as well as the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Specs of Redmi 8:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnounced2019, October 09
StatusAvailable. Released 2019, October 12
BODYDimensions156.5 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm (6.16 x 2.97 x 0.37 in)
Weight188 g (6.63 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water-repellent coating
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.22 inches, 96.6 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 11
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
GPUAdreno 505
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERASingle12 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
2 MP, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]

Recommended Reading: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Launch Date is Revealed

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker