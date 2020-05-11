Android 11 Beta: Google Halts the launch by June 3rd

Google recently revealed that it is expanding the Android 11 beta cycle by around a month. But instead of releasing a beta this month, as originally intended, a fourth developer preview has been released since then.The first beta will be publicly unveiled on June 3rd, at an Android-centric online gathering that will take place at its I/O developer conference.

Google states that it aims to address the needs of the Android community, and has evidently began working on early device development for Android 11 based on client feedback, the existing situation during the coronavirus pandemic, and the other goals that come with that. In this case, delaying the release by one month seems to be a fair solution.

