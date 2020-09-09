Android 11 Final Version coming to these Android Phones

Beta version for Android 11 is over. The ultimate version of the new OS will start to roll out for owners of some Pixel, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and realme phones on Tuesday. It’s not Google’s most groundbreaking update ever released, but people who like talking with friends all over various apps or sharing videos from their screens should be excited.

Google has introduced a new Messaging “Bubbles” user experience that will slide all your message notifications from different apps into one section of the notification area. As you can see in the GIF below, this means text messages, Facebook Messenger chats, and more will live in the same place, and switching between them is as easy as tapping the bubble in question.

Not one to let Apple users have it all, Android 11 comes with a recording feature for the native screen. It was included in the initial beta but the version is now a full-fledged addition. You will now be able to record your screens without downloading a dodgy third-party app once the latest version of your device comes in.

Of course, you might truly wonder when your android phone is getting 11. The best part is that Android 11 is coming to more devices, sooner than ever. The bottom line is that on day one, only Pixel phones get steady releases, with other phones getting betas. Gladly, the fact that many phones have betas means they are likely to get stable releases in the near future. The feature appears in a similar way to the way Apple ‘s version works in its pull down menu. Bring it right on.