Android 11 Go launches today and can load app 20% faster

Android 11 has just been released this week for OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme Pixel tablets and phones. Google has outlined its low-powered device counterpart: Android 11

The new update, which is basically a watered-down version of the most recent release of Android, is intended for devices with up to 2 GB of RAM. This is in contrast to previous Android (Go Edition) updates provided for devices with up to 1.5 GB RAM. As far as performance boosting is concerned, Android 11 (Go Edition) is said to bring a 20 per cent faster app launch experience over what was available on Android 10.

Also, Google says it’s up to OEMs to put Android 11 Go on a smartphone rather than Android 10 Go, which contradicts what was recommended in a document XDA Developers got back in July. Google would not provide any examples of devices capable of getting the update.

In a blog post Google said that the new Android (Go Edition) makes it possible for users to shift between apps by bringing the faster app launch experience. The new Android (Go Edition) release also comes with a dedicated space for all messages called Conversations in the Notification section.

But if you do have a handset you can update to new version (Go Edition) right now, you can test out new features like clustered chat app alerts in your settings, such as new android GO, and give one-time permissions to applications for items like your microphone or camera.

However, Google hasn’t clarified if it’s going to be necessary for smartphone companies to offer Android 11 (Go Edition) on devices with 2 GB RAM instead of regular Android release, as phones including Nokia C3 recently debuted with full operating system.