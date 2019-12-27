Android 11 will Remove Android’s 4GB File Size Limit for Video Recordings

These days we want to record each and everything in our lenses so that we can save the memories for later. There is no easiest way to record videos instead of doing it from mobile phones as we carry them all the time. However, Android Phones can’t record video files that are larger than 4GB in size. Finally, this restriction is about to change next year with the upcoming Android 11.

This size limitation was quite annoying as one needs to records large size videos with their Android phones as well, for which you had to buy a separate video camera. Currently, the handsets capable of recording 4k videos at 30fps are widely available. In the near future, there will be devices with 8k recording capabilities.

Android 11 could finally let you record videos over 4GB in size

Keeping in view this, we can easily analyze that size per minute of video will always go up but you will find lesser time into that 4GB. This 4GB limitation was introduced in 2014 when the mobile world is different when it comes to capabilities. Finally, Google has realized it and trying to increase the video limit.

So this issue will be finally solved with Android 11. If the company follow the same time frame the first beta of Android 11 will reach us in March.

