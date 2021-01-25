Android 12 could bring iOS 14 like ‘Double Tap’ feature

It can easily become tedious when you want to share your WiFi password with a lot of people. One option is to tell people the password, but that gives you less power about who and what devices are able to connect to your network. Fortunately, Google is working on an even simpler way to share your WiFi password, and the new Android 12 update may debut.

Google is expected to take the covers off of Android 12 most likely in Q2 this year. On the developer versions of Android 11, which never arrived at the stable update, a secret shortcut was seen. This shortcut will allow you to open Google Assistant with a double tap on the back, monitor media, or perform other tasks. The feature could come on Android 12 ins, according to the latest leak on Google’s upcoming OS,

Show Some Love! <3



Users may also use the gesture to take screenshot, pause or restart, open the new app view, and enable the notification panel. Originally, the double-tap gesture was scheduled to take over on the Pixel 4 phones from the old Active Edge squeeze gesture-noticeably absent from the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5-but was found to be too sensitive to operate properly.

To note, with the launch of iOS 14, a similar gesture feature was introduced to the iPhone and update included Calls Back Tap for Screenshot, Open Control Center, and more.