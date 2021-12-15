Today Google has announced the Android 12 (Go edition), the variation of its newest OS version that is tailored towards cheap, low-end devices that are lacking in hardware power. Over 200 million people use an Android (Go edition) phone today. Google said that this OS will bring a faster, smarter, and more privacy-friendly experience.

Android 12 (Go edition) phones will launch apps up to 30% faster compared to previous Go edition Android versions. The Android 12 SplahScreen API will be featured here too.

Google Announces Android 12 (Go edition) – Smarter and Faster than its predecessor

By hibernating apps the latest OS will save battery life and storage space. The updated Files Go app will let you recover files within 30 days of deleting them, so you can confidently get rid of stuff you don’t think you need occupying your storage.

The Recent Apps screen in new (Go edition) gives you options to listen to the news and translate any on-screen content into your preferred language.

Through Nearby Share and Google Play, you’ll be able to save data by sharing apps directly with nearby devices. The new (Go Edition) lets you easily switch to a guest profile before sharing your device. It will also reset that profile once the person you shared with is done using it. Profiles will be available directly on the lock screen to simplify this procedure.

The new Android 12 Privacy dashboard makes it to the Go edition too, and you get the same snapshot of which apps are accessing sensitive data. The status bar privacy indicator is also in, showing you when apps are using your mic and/or camera. All of these will be enjoyed on Android 12 (Go edition) devices launching in 2022.

Source: GSMArena