Android 12 powered smartphones are at risk due to Dirty Pipe

Increased usage of smartphones and the internet these days is posing a security risk for smartphones. The complete data and control of the device go to others’ hands if the device is attacked by the vulnerable. Android smartphones are exposed to a new security risk type named “Dirty Pipe” which takes complete control of the device. It has been named after Dirt Cow vulnerability as the research shows the two are very much similar.

Max Kellermann, the researcher identified the new type as ‘CVE-2022-0847’ and dubbed ‘Dirty Pipe’. According to him, it can exploit the Android 12-powered smartphones. These include the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Google Pixel 6 series and many other Android devices.

Android is built on the Linux kernel which is the main operating system. The vulnerability in the Linux kernel 5.8 allows overwriting data in arbitrary read-only files. As all Android-powered devices have kernel as the core OS so it seems all Android devices are at risk like smartphones, smart speakers, TV, and many more. However, the damage likelihood of ‘Dirty Pipe’ seems to be minimal as Linux 5.8 has only been an Android option for five months.

Linux Kernel security team spotted the vulnerability in February and till now they have carried out many experiments and have tried to fix the issue through multiple releases like 5.16.11, 5.10.102, 5.15.25. Google is still struggling to release a patch for the Dirty Pipe.

How Dirty Pipeworks:

The vulnerability gives increased pleasure to the hacker by giving access to unauthorized data. The Dirty Pipe attacks the pipes within Linux and makes it easy to transfer the data to the other device. The hacker can also easily change the content of the file and also gain full control of the compromised device.

How to protect smartphones from Dirty Pipe’s attack:

As Dirty Pipe CVE-2022-0847 is a new vulnerability and many of its details are still unclear. The developer Android Malware has the ability to get the malware reproduced so it is still fresh and wild and can exploit the Android smartphone users. If the users want to check their Linux Kernel version, they need to go to their Settings. Then go to About phone and click Android version. If the user has a new Android 12-powered smartphone then he has to run just the trusted apps and downloading of new apps should be restricted. The new patch for Dirty Pipe will soon be made available. Till then the users need to be cautious and beware.

