The upcoming software update from Google, Android 12 will bring new features, and one of the most important is the App Hibernation feature. This feature is an extension to the auto revoke permissions feature that was rolled out last year with Android 11 however this would be an improved version.

The auto revokes permission feature that came along with Android 11 automatically resets app permissions awarded to an app that remains unused for a long time. The upcoming hibernation feature will free up storage space on your handsets by deleting temporary files from unused apps.

Android 12 to Come with App Hibernation Feature to Help Free Storage Space

The hibernation feature was found by XDA Developer in a code built for Android 12. The code suggests that Google is expanding its auto functionality around the unused apps that only acquire space for our devices. This feature will not only reset app permissions for dormant apps t will also clear up temporary files to clear up the storage.

In order to access the unused apps page, go to settings> Apps. It will show all the apps that are dormant on your phone. There is a description that clearly mentions that if the app is unused for a few months, then permission to protect your data, notifications are stopped to save data, and temporary files are removed to free up space. This app hibernation feature will be very helpful for users having low-end handsets that have less storage capacity.

While this feature is in testing right now so it might be possible that Google might drop the plan of launching this feature. Lets wait and watch.

