Google’s latest Android distribution stats have revealed that Android 13 has more than doubled in market share since January, among other tidbits. Android 13 is now running on 12% of devices in the world. There was a time when Google used to release monthly stats regarding Android version distribution, through a publicly accessible website. This information is useful when deciding the minimum supported Android version for an app, as the developer would know what percentage of potential users they’re leaving behind. Now, the company is being far less transparent, possibly due to how ruthlessly Apple mocked its mobile OS.
Android 13 is Now Running on 12% of Devices in the World
See Also: Opera Brings Free VPN to iOS to Rival Google and Apple’s Paid Services
Compared to January, Android 13’s market share among Android devices has more than doubled, from 5% to 12.1%. That’s a great performance since its launch eight months ago. Android 12 first made it to the chart almost a year after its release. Now, it only had 13.3% of the pie, so at this rate, its successor is clearly destined to overtake it.
Samsung improve its update game massively last year. However many Chinese companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme also updated their device very quickly.
The odd thing about today’s chart is that the most used version is still Android 11 from 2020, which leads the pack, about two and a half years after its release, with a 23.5% market share. That’s ahead of Android 12 and Android 12L’s combined 16.5% share.
Also Read: Following Apple, Google Announces a New Account Deletion Policy for Android Apps