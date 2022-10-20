Android 13 Go Edition Launches With Some Overdue Features

Android Go was launched back in 2017. It was a lighter, less resource-intensive version of Android for low-end smartphones. The platform then got tons of updates over the years in line with the mainline version of Android. The good piece of information is that Google has recently announced the Android 13 Go Edition. What We Know About Android 13 Go Edition So Far

As the name indicates, 13 Go Edition brings many Android 13 features to the table. First of all, we’ve got the Material You design language with the complete ability to extract colors from a wallpaper to use as your phone’s system colors. However, users are limited to four color schemes to choose from versus 16 in Android 13. Google is also bringing several other Android 13 features to Android Go including notification permissions and per-app language controls.

Some older Android 13 features are now making their way to low-end smartphones. For instance, 13 Go Edition is now offering Google Play System Updates to low-end handsets. It allows Google to offer new features and fixes without updating the entire operating system. This is really important as these devices don’t tend to get many OS updates. Last but not least, Google is bringing the Discover home screen to Android Go for the first time.