Android 13 is Now Able to Become the PC Operating System

The previous reports have revealed that the coming Android 13 will make its mobile operating system suitable for use on desktop and notebook PC. In the second developer preview, it has now been released. There are corresponding characters in the form of controls aimed at the PC. For large-screen devices, in particular, Android 13 also builds upon the enhancements and features introduced in Android 12L, the point update for large screen devices.

The American Android specialist Mishal Rahman who has made it his job to document all the changes to Android is currently tearing apart Android 13 Developer Preview 2. He said in his blog post that Android 13 with the DP2 gets some extra buttons for the first time to make it easier to use on a PC.

Among other things, Google introduces an expanded launcher toolbar with Android 13. The users can quickly access notifications. Just like in Windows, users can get the Quick Settings on the right edge of the screen.

Additionally, all apps in the Android 13 DP2 on PCs are now always opened in freeform mode. It means that these apps are freely customizable. This allows the user to move the windows back and forth directly and effortlessly on the “desktop”. Users can also work with multiple programs in window mode on the desktop.

However, it is currently unclear whether the freeform window mode with be available for Android 13 in the final version. It was already introduced with Android 7.0 but is still hidden behind a developer option.

