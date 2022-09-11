Android 13 Pixel update reported bugs in the software

Last week, Google stated that the September update for Android 13 Pixel will begin rolling out on Tuesday, September 6th. The update reported many issues, including one that caused Pixel phones to overheat and drain their batteries. Given that this was a problem that yours truly was experiencing, we were eager for the update to arrive.

There are five updates in the initial post-launch update, including Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, and User Interface.

One major issue being resolved is how Android 13 pixel update disrupted wireless charging for several smartphones, most notably the Pixel 4. Google is also resolving energy consumption and Bluetooth connectivity issues connected to the launcher. Finally, notifications on the lockscreen should no longer be truncated.

Charging & Battery

Fix for an issue that caused significant battery consumption from certain launcher background activities on occasion.

Fix for an issue that prevented wireless charging mode from activating in certain circumstances.

Biometrics

Improvements to fingerprint recognition and reaction under specific situations.

Bluetooth

Correction for a problem that periodically prevents certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting to the User Interface

User Interface

Correction for an issue that occasionally caused notifications to look truncated on the lock screen.

While Google has said that the update would be released in phases, it is unclear when this will occur. Go to Settings > System > System update to verify if you’ve gotten the update. We’ve come up empty thus far. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta, which eligible Pixel owners may join up for, is much more intriguing. The QPR, or Quarterly Platform Release, is also known as the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop and updates your Pixel phone with new features.